Carson Kressley Coming to Saratoga for ‘Racing & Rosé’ Brunch Party

VIP Pre-Party Starts at 10:30am!

Fifty lucky ticket-holders will have the chance to come to the National Museum of Racing & Hall of Fame early to meet and mingle with TV personality Carson Kressley, best known for Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Each guest will receive a signed portrait of the star and have the opportunity to take a photo with Carson.

Main Event Starts at 11am!

Sip on bubbly and rosé from Mionetto and La Crema, snack on tea sandwiches, muffins, coffee cakes, bagels and cookies from Bocage, Sweet Mimi’s and Uncommon Grounds, and wander around an art pop-up of equestrian art by Janet Crawford! Sometime around noon, Jen Marcellus’ racing-inspired fashions will take center stage, as ladies from Saratoga and the racing world present a first-of-its-kind fashion show through the Racing Museum’s sculpture gallery.

Flaunt your own fashion, as photos will be taken for the next issue of Saratoga Living, and because Carson will be picking out the morning’s best-dressed guests, who will go home with special fashion-related prizes!

All guests will receive a racing- and fashion-themed gift bag from Miss Scarlett Boutique and a wrap “tiny” scarf from Chateau du Cheval, goodies from the NMRHF, a copy of Saratoga Living‘s track issue and more.

After-Party at the Track!

Racing and Rosé will let out with plenty of time for you to walk across the street for a good, old-fashioned day at the races!

Tickets are going fast—get yours now!