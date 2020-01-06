Catch A Double Dose Of Sons Of Serendip At Caffè Lena

Sons of Serendip play a pair of makeup dates at Caffè Lena this Sunday.

Sons of Serendip play a pair of makeup dates at Caffè Lena this Sunday.

It seems like forever ago, but remember that massive snowstorm that hit Saratoga Springs back in early December? Besides making parking even more of a headache in town, it also led to the cancellation of one of Caffè Lena’s most highly anticipated events: the Sons of Serendip, a critically acclaimed classical-crossover quartet, who met at Boston University and gained national attention on reality series America’s Got Talent (on which they placed fourth during Season 9).

The band has released a trio of full-length albums, including a popular Christmas album, over the five years. They most recently released a lush cover of British pop band Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” and an original single, “Love You Still.”

The group will be playing two shows, one at 5pm, another at 7:30pm. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

Monday, January 6

Don’t miss an evening filled with dancing during Swing Night at CM Fine Arts in Clifton Park

Saratoga Arts kicks off its first Open Studio Figure Drawing session of the year with classes every Monday

Tuesday, January 7

Going to become a new mommy or daddy soon? Head over to Saratoga Hospital for Expectant Parent Night

The Saratoga Stryders Book Club will meet at the Palette Cafe in Saratoga to discuss Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall

Wednesday, January 8

Put on your Sherlock Holmes hat and show up at the Palette Cafe in Saratoga for its True Crime Meetup

Get your trivia on at Brown’s Brewing Co.’s (Walloomsac Taproom) weekly Trivia Night

Every first Wednesday of the month, Caffè Lena hosts its Poetry Open Mic Night, this month hosted by Rana Bitar

New York City’s 2020 Winter JazzFest kicks off with two weeks of the Big Apple’s best jazz performers

Thursday, January 9

Catch Sean Kelly, lead singer of the beloved ’90s alternative band The Samples, live at Caffè Lena

Join the Albany Symphony for afternoon tea and a screening of the Clara Schumann biopic, Song Of Love (1947)

Catch Siena Saints men’s basketball at the Times Union Center

Bring your guitar, fiddle or banjo as Alan Epstein leads a Winer Bluegrass Jam at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls

Fans of theater, musicals and opera won’t want to miss the Prototype Festival, which kicks off this weekend in Manhattan

Friday, January 10

Head over to Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga for an evening in conversation with children’s book author Karen Magnus Beil, who has coauthored a new book, What Linnaeus Saw: A Scientist’s Quest to Name Every Living Thing, with author Steve Sheinkin

Turn back the clock to the ’60s with the Simon & Garfunkel Story on the main stage at Proctors

Missed him at the Palace? Make a date with Jerry Seinfeld at The Beacon Theatre in New York City

Head over to Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz for the WBGO Jazz on the Mountain event

Head over to 9 Maple Avenue in Saratoga for a night of jazz, featuring the Phil Allen Quartet

Saturday, January 11

Become an instant fan of the Lost Leaders at Caffè Lena in Saratoga

Strap on your cross-country skis or snowshoe for the über-popular Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe hosted by the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park

Skate for free at Empire “Skate” Plaza in Albany

Browse all the wonderful local food and art vendors at the award-winning Troy Farmer’s Market in the Troy Atrium

Delve into your jam band obsessions with Seapods & Friends (feat. Lo Faber of God Street Wine), with Glass Pony at Putnam Place in Saratoga

Bang your head to the music of Black Sabbitch, the all-female tribute to Black Sabbath at Clifton Park’s Upstate Concert Hall

Love watching massive trucks eat little ones for breakfast? You’ll be all over Monster Jam at the Times Union Center in Albany

Sunday, January 12

Take an Into The Woods Snowshoe Adventure with the good folks at Into The Woods Farm in Middle Grove

Head over to the Schenectady Green Market for an array of local vendors and to enjoy live music

Back at The Copacabana Times Square in New York City is GlobalFEST 2020, 12 incredible acts from across the globe on three different stages