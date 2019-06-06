fbpx

Cats, Dogs, Horses, Oh My! Gala For Animals Raises Nearly $140K

The May 31 event benefitted the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society's work to shelter lost, unwanted or abused animals.

On Friday, May 31, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society hosted its annual Gala for Animals. The event, which took place at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, raised more than $138,000 for the nonprofit. With Michelle Riggi serving as honorary chair, the gala was catered by Longfellows, emceed by Steve Caporizzo and featured music band Grand Central Station.

Highlights of the evening included a Kitty Cuddle Corral, where guests could cuddle kittens, and a silent auction, which included trips to destinations around the world. A diamond David Yurman watch, donated by Frank Adams, was also raffled off. This year’s event also made great use of social media, live streaming parts of the night to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Facebook page and giving Facebook followers the opportunity to donate, even if they weren’t in attendance.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has been providing shelter for lost, abused and unwanted animals for more than 30 years. It’s the oldest and largest organization of its kind in the Capital Region.

Hannah Sacks

Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

