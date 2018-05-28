Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of ‘saratoga living’ At Putnam Place

The event takes place this Wednesday, May 30, and is free to the public. Be there when we reveal "The Saratoga 20."

Saratoga 20
Join 'saratoga living' to celebrate our 20th Anniversary issue and "The Saratoga 20" at Putnam Place on Wednesday, May 30.

I know where I was in May of 1998: several weeks away from wrapping up a successful stint at Saratoga Springs High School and heading off to college. I was super excited. I felt like my future was ripe for the taking and nothing was stopping me. Twenty years later, it all seems like a bit of a blur, but I’m amazed at where I’ve ended up. I get to work at this wonderful magazine in my hometown. I count myself among the lucky.

It just so happens that this year, too, marks the 20th anniversary of saratoga living—and our team has worked tirelessly to produce a beautiful, special edition of the magazine, featuring “The Saratoga 20” (more on this, shortly). To celebrate our big anniversary, we’re throwing the party of the year at Putnam Place. Taking place on Wednesday, May 30, from 7pm to 10pm—and cohosted by Colin Cowie Lifestyle (yes, the same Colin Cowie who’s now saratoga living‘s Design Editor!), Putnam Place, Luizzi Bros, Upstate Distilling Co. and DePaula Auto Group—our 20th Anniversary party will include food by Buddha Noodle, vodka cocktails and a special bourbon tasting courtesy of Upstate Distilling, live music by ALTA HAVANA and DJ Trumastr, party pictures by Bigler Studios and as always, special anniversary swag bags.

The best part of all? It’s entirely free, and there’s still time to RSVP. Reserve a ticket to the event here. Forward the invite to a friend or coworker! Bring a date! The more, the merrier, we say. And what about that “Saratoga 20”? I’m glad you asked. Hint: You may know one or more of them. All will be revealed within the pages of the new magazine, which will be available in abundance at the party. Also, be prepared for a secret, huge reveal! You won’t want to miss it!

Will Levith
Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

