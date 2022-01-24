This Cherry Hills Home was Made for Winter

This sprawling stunner located in the Cherry Hills neighborhood off Lake Ave enjoys the best of what Saratoga has to offer. While being just minutes from downtown, the 2.74-acre lot’s positioning and surrounding landscape envelope the home in privacy. That means, when the snow flies this winter, this property will be become nothing short of a serene winter escape.

“The mature landscaping surrounding the home is beautifully maintained,” says Tina Nigro, NYS Lic. Real Estate Salesperson for Julie & Co. and the home’s listing agent (at press time, its sale was pended). “The slope in the backyard reminds me of winter sleigh rides and roasting marshmallows in the fire pit on the patio.”

Inside, the custom four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home—built by Witt Construction and listed at $1.125 million—boasts an in-law unit on the lower level and a beautiful interior. All of the main house’s bedrooms are located on the second floor, with the primary bedroom boasting a spa-worthy bathroom with his-and-her vanities, a sunken tub, a bidet and a large stone steam shower. Downstairs, you’ll find cathedral ceilings, French doors, gorgeous bay windows, storm windows and a wine cooler.

“I fell in love with this house when I saw the interior detail throughout the home and the open floor plan,” Nigro says. “Not to mention the location at the top of the cul de sac is very inviting due to its privacy for entertaining family and friends.”

And did we mention this house was built for entertaining? Kids will love the game room; there’s also a gas grill, deck, patio and screened-in porch.

The exterior of the home is beautifully done, made of stone and stucco with vinyl siding. Car enthusiasts will have their eye on the detached two-car garage (and the attached two-car garage) which has above dry storage accessible via pull-down stairs. And the house has a ton of convenient storage areas, too.

“This house,” Nigro says, “is so special.”