Chic Bridal Shower Finds From Miss Scarlett Boutique

When your best girlfriend says, “Yes!” it means that you, girlfriend, have a bridal shower to plan. Luckily, there are so many chic gift ideas right here in Saratoga that you can easily check one errand off the list. Downtown’s Miss Scarlett is packed with accessories that will make the bride feel extra-special on her big day…and every day leading up to it. “Slippers are a must for pre-ceremony photos and getting ready,” says owner Jennifer Marcellus of her boutique’s white, faux fur slippers with gold embroidery ($32). She’s also hot on “bride” clutches as a fashionable way for fiancées to publicize their impending nuptials; options include a resin clutch ($92), ivory minaudiere ($62) and beaded mini clutch ($58). “She’ll feel super-trendy with any of the bridal clutches; not to mention that each is a perfect memento,” Marcellus says. “She could even use the resin clutch as a jewelry box after the wedding as a reminder of her best day ever.” Don’t want to leave out the groom? Grab a “Perfect Pair” gift set, which comes with a decanter and two wine glasses ($78). The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. will love enjoying some special vino in their keepsake glasses as they bask in the aftermath of their wedding festivities.

Abby Tegnelia Abby Tegnelia is the chief executive officer of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living. She previously worked at New York magazine, Glamour and Us Weekly, and has contributed to Marie Claire, Women's Wear Daily and Maxim.