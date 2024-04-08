Chic Peek: Golden Garden Parties Opening Micro-Event Space in Gloversville

Photography by Rachel Lanzi / The Content Agency

If a meticulously-curated tablescape is the Insta-ready vibe you’re dreaming of for your next dinner party, but you don’t have the place in which to host it—Golden Garden Parties’ new micro-event space might be just what you’re looking for. After making a name for itself around the Capital Region (last fall, the company laid out the stunning outdoor décor for the VIP tent at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction and decorated a private party with Complexions Spa and former Real Housewife of New York Heather Thomson), Golden Garden Parties owner Laiken Herrlett decided to open a cozy, beautiful party venue in her hometown of Gloversville.

Golden Garden Parties was born in May 2021 as a way to bring a luxurious picnic aesthetic to any event, from large public affairs to private birthday parties and showers—think ornate carriages with grass walls as backdrops, floor pillows, candles and, of course, its famous garden party-chic table settings.

Over time, Herrlett noticed that some of her customers struggled to find the right venue in which to throw their dream party. She enlisted her cousin Ashlee McDonald, and together they found their Gloversville locale and worked to bring her vision to life. “We aim to create polished, beautiful memories for clients,” Herrlett says. “We’re so happy to be a part of Gloversville’s downtown revitalization, because its beautiful, historic architecture perfectly complements our style.”

The space is already booking photo shoots and event consultations, with the full roll-out planned for this month. The venue accommodates private and public micro-events for 30-40 guests, including small weddings—anything, Herrlet says, that deserves “nothing less than the golden standard.”