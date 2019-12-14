fbpx

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

CJ Chenier
(Francesco D'Amico)
View Gallery
10 Photos
Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_01

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_03

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_04

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_05

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_06

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_07

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_08

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_09

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_10

(Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
CJ Chenier
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band Bring Zydeco Sound To Caffè Lena

The son of the Grammy-winning "King of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier played the legendary venue December 12.

0843_11

(Francesco D'Amico)

When C.J. Chenier’s father, the Grammy-winning “King of Zydeco” Clifton Chenier passed away, C.J. stepped in as the leader of his Red Hot Louisiana Band. (Zydeco is a genre of music from southwestern Louisiana with roots in French and Afro-Caribbean styles.) On Thursday, C.J., who’s toured with the likes of Paul Simon and John Mayall, brought the Red Hot Louisiana Band to Caffè Lena, wowing the crowd with soulful vocals and accordion-driven rock, zydeco and blues.

Before the show, Hattie’s Restaurant offered a prix fixe menu, consisting of hush puppies, fried green tomatoes, jambalaya, gumbo and, of course, fried chicken, just for concert goers to experience full Cajun immersion. saratoga living photographer Francesco D’Amico was at Caffè Lena for the show, and snapped some shots of the upbeat, feel-good performance. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to see them.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 