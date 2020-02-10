fbpx

In The Clutch: Piper Boutique’s Alessandra Bange-Hall Spills It All

'saratoga living' asked one of Downtown Saratoga's top businesswomen what's inside her bag.

The contents of Alessandra Bange-Hall's bag. (Richard Pérez-Feria)

In a new ongoing feature in saratoga living, we’re asking local businesswomen in Downtown Saratoga (and the surrounding area) to show us what’s inside their bag. For our first try, we tracked down Alessandra Bange-Hall of Piper Boutique to spill it. Here’s what she had:

  • Louis Vuitton Haumea Bag
  • MacBook Charger
  • Jimmy Choo Gotha Glitter Sunglasses from Family Vision
  • Coco Mademoiselle Body Lotion
  • BECCA Light Chaser Highlighter Compact in “Opal”
  • Bath & Body Works PocketBac Hand Sanitizer in “You’re Cherry Sweet”
  • Arrow Lip Balm in “Blush Hour”
  • The Providence Story Leopard Keychain 
  • Louis Vuitton Sarah Wallet
