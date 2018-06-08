Commentary: First Kate Spade, Now Anthony Bourdain? Suicide, And The Mental Health Epidemic In America

Last year, I was writing full time for a website from my home office in Troy, churning out breaking news and full-length features at a tremendous clip. It was a busy time, and one that weighed heavily on my mind. (I had recently moved from New York City back home to Upstate New York, was in a new house, and was all alone, writing day in and day out.) I sought solace in the weekly Skype sessions I had with my psychologist in Oakland, California—I started visiting him weekly while on a five-month-long, work-life trip in 2015 with my wife—and I was desperate to keep my anxiety and feelings of general blueness at bay; this was supposed to be my dream job, and I didn’t want my mental health to spoil it.

One of my morning tasks for the website was trawling social media and the Internet for the latest trending stories and reporting them in real time. I remember my heart sinking on May 18, 2017, reading about the suicide of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in shocked silence, and then methodically typing out this obituary, in which I included my five favorite songs of his. Almost to the day, two months later, I found myself writing a second obit, this time for rocker Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. And then in August, penning a first-person appeal to Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who had posted a frightening, suicidal plea on her Facebook page to anyone who’d listen. I remember talking at length about these people with my psychologist, and feeling like something truly sinister was happening in America. If people of such great fortune and fame—the people we (you and me) look up to—were choosing self-inflicted death over life, that we, as a society, were getting something terribly wrong. What really weighed on me: For every one of those high profile suicides that occurred—123 people commit suicide in America daily, by the way—there were countless others that didn’t get the press or the tributes, and behind them, there were people who were suffering in silence, dying alone and in pain. Those were some difficult months to wrap my head around.

So on Tuesday, when I read about the death of Kate Spade—the talented fashion designer behind the popular handbag line (one that I’d definitely seen in my wife’s closet)—and now just today, Anthony Bourdain, the TV personality, food author and all-around raconteur (I was a big fan of his work), I’m once again grasping for straws, wondering why and how this could’ve happened. Short of re-reporting the news that every Saratogian will read over the next few days, I’m left wondering out loud what we as a community can do to make sure a tragedy like the ones I’ve described above don’t turn our lives upside down. Just last May, it was reported that Saratoga County had a frighteningly high suicide rate—with the majority of suicides occurring in places like nearby Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs. There are a number of local places that people can go to receive treatment or at the very least, talk to someone and get whatever is hurting them off their mind. Some of these places include: The Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which is located on South Broadway in Saratoga (518.584.9030), as well as Four Winds Hospital (518.584.3600) and the Saratoga Center for the Family (518.587.8008). Of course, there’s also the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, where there’s always someone to take your call: 1.800.273.8255. (There are many, many more resources on the community and national levels.)

But short of dropping statistics and giving out numbers, to affect real change, it requires us to sit down and have tough conversations with our family and friends, be open about our feelings with ourselves and others and try not to be too judgmental of one another. We need to continue writing about America’s mental health epidemic and our personal struggles (as I’ve done in the past), exploring holistic solutions such as meditation (I’ve been meditating daily since my trip to the West Coast) and learning what we can about our complex minds and how they react to pain.

I’m really not looking forward to writing this piece again—but something tells me, I’ll be doing it again soon enough.