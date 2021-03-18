fbpx

Governor Cuomo Announces Increase in Sports and Entertainment Venue Capacity Caps (Updated)

Saratoga Race Course and Saratoga Performing Arts Center could be positively affected by the new rule, which goes into effect on April 1.

Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that the New York Yankees and Mets could start their seasons with at least some fans in attendance.

Things just keep looking up for Saratoga horse racing fans. About a month after New York State allowed sports and entertainment venues with seating for at least 10,000 people to reopen at 10 percent capacity, Governor Andrew Cuomo has today announced an increase in those capacity caps.

Starting on April 1, regional sports venues that hold at least 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors can reopen at 10 percent indoor capacity and 20 percent outdoor capacity. While the New York Racing Association (NYRA) did not immediately respond to Saratoga Living‘s request for comment on how that would affect Saratoga Race Course, the new caps will likely increase capacity at the track, which has seating for approximately 17,000 fans, with ample outdoor seating (i.e. the benches at the front of the Grandstand and near the rail, as well as picnic seating in the backyard, for example; it’s unclear whether the Grandstand is considered in or outdoor seating).

In addition to the changes regarding regional sports venues, Cuomo also announced that outdoor performing arts venues that hold more than 2,500 fans can reopen at 20 percent on April 1. This would, theoretically, include Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), whose outdoor amphitheater seats more than 5,000. However, SPAC’s summer season is almost entirely contingent on Live Nation hosting shows there, as well as the annual residencies by the New York City Ballet (NYCB) and Philadelphia Orchestra. If those three players—Live Nation, NYCB and the Philadelphia Orchestra—commit, it seems Saratogians will indeed have some sort of summer SPAC season to look forward to. While SPAC wouldn’t comment on any of the specific, President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol did tell us this: “The announcement from the Governor’s Office today represents a huge breakthrough for us and other outdoor presenters on our way to re-opening. With these guidelines in place, we are hopeful that we will be able to begin announcing programming plans for the first half of the Summer within the next few weeks.”

There is one thing about Cuomo’s announcement that was explicit, though: the New York Yankees and New York Mets will kick off their 2021 seasons on April 1 with fans in the stands. Play ball!

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

