fbpx

Governor Cuomo Unveils ‘New York Arts Revival’ Program in State of the State Address

Cuomo name-checked the Albany Symphony Orchestra as one of the organizations that would take part in the pop-up program.

Albany Symphony
David Alan Miller conducting the Albany Symphony. (Gary Gold)

Since the pandemic hit last March, the Capital Region arts scene has been living in the upside down. Without a way to safely seat audiences in local venues such as the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Proctors, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and the Palace Theatre, arts organizations have had to pivot to all-virtual performances and deal with the ever-present dread that 2021 might bring more of the same. That, and all of the classical and rock musicians, actors, directors, crew members and stagehands that take part in the arts have been forced out of work. It’s a dire situation, to say the least.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s listening—and has a solution. In his annual State of the State address, which he presented virtually on January 12, Cuomo said that the state needed to bring back the arts and announced the launch of the “New York Arts Revival,” a public-private partnership to bring the arts back. “Almost no one has been hurt more by COVID than our artists,” said Cuomo, noting that the arts account for nearly 500,000 jobs in the state and generate $120 billion.

The “revival” will consist of a series of pop-up performances and exhibitions from more than 150 artists across the state beginning on February 4. To help kick off the series, Cuomo name-checked comedians Amy Schumer and Chris Rock in the same breath as the Albany Symphony Orchestra, which late last year received its fifth Grammy nomination in seven years. “This groundbreaking initiative will help revive the arts while celebrating New York’s resiliency and recovery from the COVID pandemic,” said Cuomo.

It has yet to be announced when the Albany Symphony’s pop-up concert will take place and where it will be held, but its 2021 schedule is already live here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 