fbpx

Governor Cuomo: New York Sees Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Deaths

Cuomo revealed the grim statistic in his daily press conference on April 7.

Governor Cuomo had grim news for New Yorkers on April 7.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has kept New Yorkers’ expectations in check throughout his daily news conferences, noting that it’s possible that glimmers of hope during the COVID-19 outbreak could mean something or next to nothing. He said as much a few days ago, when the state experienced its first drop in deaths since the outbreak hit.

But that positivity was seemingly erased yesterday (April 7), when Cuomo announced that the state had suffered its greatest single-day loss of life so far, with 731 deaths reported (that was up to 5,489 from 4,758). So far, the daily trend has mapped out to this: April 2 (562), April 3 (630), April 4 (594), April 5 (599) and April 6 (731).

This ran counterpoint to a few other data-points: the number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and daily intubations was down.

New York still has the most COVID-19 cases of any state to date, with more than 130,000 reported (the state with the second most, New Jersey, has 40,000-plus).

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 