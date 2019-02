The top 20 horses to watch for this year's Kentucky Derby.

Daily Racing Form‘s Mike Watchmaker and Jay Privman present their first top 20 list of horses to watch for this year’s Kentucky Derby. The Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner tops the list, followed by Improbably and Hidden Scroll.



