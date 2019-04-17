fbpx

Daily Racing Form: American Pharoah’s First North American Runner Finishes Third

Tesorina, the first progeny of the Triple Crown winner, was beat out in Wednesday's first race at Aqueduct.

Belmont Stakes
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and jockey Victor Espinoza enter the Winner's Circle at the 2015 Belmont Stakes. (Mike Kane)

OZONE PARK, N.Y. – There was a bit of a buzz along with a cool breeze in the paddock at Aqueduct prior to Wednesday’s first race.

A larger-than-usual crowd gathered to watch Tesorina, the first progeny of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah to run in North America, make her debut.

With an eighth of a mile to go in the 4 1/2-furlong race, Tesorina looked like a winner, opening up a 3 1/2-length advantage under Joe Bravo. But the filly weakened inside the sixteenth pole and finished third, 4 1/2 lengths behind Mo Mystery, who defeated her stablemate Micromillion by 3 1/2 lengths. The winner and runner-up are trained by Todd Pletcher for owner Mike Repole.

“She broke away from there really good,” Bravo said. “Turning for home, I thought we were going to draw away and open up. But you know, maybe for a 2-year-old filly I got into her and asked her a little bit too much early, and the last part, we can all see what happened.”
Dave Reid, who along with Frank Antonacci makes up Ice Win Stable, which owns Tesorina, was on hand to watch the race. He seemed only slightly disappointed.

“Maybe it wasn’t her day,” Reid said. “Still excited to come down, still excited to be here. [Bravo] thought turning for home she was okay. She just got a little leg weary.”

Remember, American Pharoah lost his debut by 9 1/4 lengths at Del Mar before winning his next eight starts, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes to become Thoroughbred racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.

Tesorina is trained by Wesley Ward, who also had Lady Delaware entered in the race, though he scratched her. Ward will send out Maven, a son of American Pharoah, in Friday’s first race at Aqueduct.

On Sunday in Ireland, Monarch of Egypt won a maiden race on turf to give American Pharoah his first winner with his first starter.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

