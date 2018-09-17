Daily Racing Form: Audible Returns To Work Tab With Pegasus World Cup As Main Goal

ELMONT, N.Y. – Audible, the Grade 1 Florida Derby winner, worked three furlongs in 38.34 seconds Sunday morning over Belmont Park’s main track. It was his first work since he finished third in the Kentucky Derby on May 5.

“Looks good, gained some weight, filled out nicely, been moving well,” trainer Todd Pletcher said. “We’re just off to a starting point. Take it week by week.”

Pletcher said Audible has been at Belmont for about 2 1/2 weeks after having started back in training at WinStar Farm, where he was sent after it was determined he would not run in the Belmont Stakes in June. Audible, a New York-bred son of Into Mischief, is owned by WinStar, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, and Starlight Racing, the same connections as Triple Crown winner Justify, who is now retired.

“I just didn’t feel like he recovered from the Derby in the way I had hoped,” Pletcher said. “He wasn’t doing as well as he was going into the Derby. We were hoping to make Belmont. It didn’t happen.”

Pletcher said the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in late January is the target for Audible, who won the Grade 2 Holy Bull by five lengths and the Florida Derby by three this year over Gulfstream’s main track.

The Stronach Group has not yet firmed up a date for the Pegasus and has yet to release the stakes schedule for the championship meet that typically opens the first week of December. Gulfstream has typically run the Harlan’s Holiday Stakes in mid-December as a prep for the Pegasus.

Pletcher said whether Audible has one race or two before the Pegasus, “we’ll have to determine that as we get more training into him.”

The Pegasus, which has been run twice, has been conducted the last weekend in January.

Meanwhile, at Saratoga, the undefeated Army Mule worked four furlongs in 49.99 seconds over the Oklahoma training track. It was his third work this month and the third since he won the Grade 1 Carter at Aqueduct in April.

“We’re continuing to make headway, don’t have a specific race picked out,” Pletcher said. “We’re on a tight schedule to make the Breeders’ Cup. I guess our backup plan would be something, then the Cigar Mile.”

That something could be the Grade 3, $200,000 Bold Ruler Handicap at Belmont Park on Oct. 27.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.