Daily Racing Form: Carrick Targeting Hollywood Derby As Final 2018 Start

ELMONT, N.Y. – Carrick, the Grade 1 Secretariat winner who finished a well-beaten sixth in the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, will be pointed to the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar on Dec. 1, trainer Tom Morley said.

Morley said the soft turf at Belmont Park for the Joe Hirsch compromised Carrick, a 3-year-old colt.

“I could tell after 10 strides we were in trouble,” Morley said.

Morley said Carrick came out of the race “absolutely fine” and that after the Hollywood Derby, Carrick would be put away and target a 4-year-old campaign.

“I think anything he did at 3 is a major bonus,” Morley said. “He’s going to get even better, and hopefully he does what I think he’s going to do next year.”

Trainer Chad Brown was back at Belmont Park on Friday morning following another trip to Europe for the Tattersalls auction of yearlings. Brown said he “bought plenty of horses” for clients Peter Brant and Seth Klarman.

Last year, Brown bought a dozen, including Newspaperofrecord, who has won both of her starts this year, including the Miss Grillo Stakes, and has emerged as the favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Brown said he bought more colts this year than last.

“I was really happy with the selection of horses offered, really good group of horses,” Brown said. “I felt like we were able to get a large number that we were happy with.”

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

