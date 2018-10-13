Daily Racing Form: Carrick Targeting Hollywood Derby As Final 2018 Start

The Grade 1 Secretariat winner is looking for victory December 1 after a sixth-place finish in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic.

ELMONT, N.Y. – Carrick, the Grade 1 Secretariat winner who finished a well-beaten sixth in the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, will be pointed to the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar on Dec. 1, trainer Tom Morley said.

Morley said the soft turf at Belmont Park for the Joe Hirsch compromised Carrick, a 3-year-old colt.

“I could tell after 10 strides we were in trouble,” Morley said.

Morley said Carrick came out of the race “absolutely fine” and that after the Hollywood Derby, Carrick would be put away and target a 4-year-old campaign.

“I think anything he did at 3 is a major bonus,” Morley said. “He’s going to get even better, and hopefully he does what I think he’s going to do next year.”

Trainer Chad Brown was back at Belmont Park on Friday morning following another trip to Europe for the Tattersalls auction of yearlings. Brown said he “bought plenty of horses” for clients Peter Brant and Seth Klarman.

Last year, Brown bought a dozen, including Newspaperofrecord, who has won both of her starts this year, including the Miss Grillo Stakes, and has emerged as the favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Brown said he bought more colts this year than last.

“I was really happy with the selection of horses offered, really good group of horses,” Brown said. “I felt like we were able to get a large number that we were happy with.”

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.