Daily Racing Form: Catholic Boy Skips Work Due To Temperature

ELMONT, N.Y. – Travers winner Catholic Boy skipped a workout this weekend, owing to a temperature that trainer Jonathan Thomas said shouldn’t prevent the 3-year-old from making the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs.

“It’s very minor in the grand scheme of things,” Thomas said Monday. “He had a mild temperature, which has since rectified. We just didn’t want to take any chances. I’m anticipating being able to breeze him this weekend. I’m glad it’s a month out and not a week out.”

Catholic Boy worked three furlongs on Sept. 23 and a half-mile on Sept. 30. Thomas said Catholic Boy returned to the work tab a week ahead of schedule.

“I don’t see this making a big dent in our preparations,” he said.

