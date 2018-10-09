Daily Racing Form: Catholic Boy Skips Work Due To Temperature

Trainer Jonathan Thomas says the illness is minor in the grand scheme of things.

ELMONT, N.Y. – Travers winner Catholic Boy skipped a workout this weekend, owing to a temperature that trainer Jonathan Thomas said shouldn’t prevent the 3-year-old from making the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs.

“It’s very minor in the grand scheme of things,” Thomas said Monday. “He had a mild temperature, which has since rectified. We just didn’t want to take any chances. I’m anticipating being able to breeze him this weekend. I’m glad it’s a month out and not a week out.”

Catholic Boy worked three furlongs on Sept. 23 and a half-mile on Sept. 30. Thomas said Catholic Boy returned to the work tab a week ahead of schedule.

“I don’t see this making a big dent in our preparations,” he said.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

