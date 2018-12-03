Daily Racing Form: Complexity, Sippican Harbor May Get Late Start Next Year

Both Grade 1 winners are recovering from minor issues that may delay their three-year old seasons.

OZONE PARK, N.Y. – Complexity and Sippican Harbor, Grade 1 winners this year on the New York Racing Association circuit, are both recovering from minor issues that may delay their 3-year-old seasons.

Complexity, winner of the Grade 1 Champagne, came out of his 10th-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with sore shins, according to trainer Chad Brown. Complexity is getting some time off at Stonestreet Farm in Ocala, Fla.

“I think they were bugging him a little bit on the final turn of the race,” Brown said. “He just wasn’t striding out right, wasn’t his normal self. We took some time to cool them out and address them and start back next year.”

Brown said Complexity will shorten up in distance for his 3-year-old season.

Sippican Harbor, winner of the Grade 1 Spinaway at Saratoga, came out of her sixth-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies with a chip in an ankle that needed to be surgically removed.

Trainer Gary Contessa said Sippican Harbor is convalescing in Kentucky and will be sent to Palm Meadows, where he will have six or eight horses likely in January.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

