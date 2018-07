The Curlin Stakes, running Friday, July 27 at Saratoga Race Course, is for three-year-olds who have not won a graded sweepstakes over a mile in 2018. The race is, conceivably, a prep for the Travers Stakes, says Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman. Hofburg, ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr., is the horse to beat, with 1-2 odds.