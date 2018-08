A field of seven is set to run in this Friday's Skidmore Stakes.

Trainer Wesley Ward’s Shang Shang Shang is the favorite in Friday’s $100,000 Skidmore Stakes. The race is the ninth of the day at Saratoga Race Course and is 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf. Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman and Nicole Russo have the preview.