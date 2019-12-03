fbpx

Daily Racing Form: DeVaux Savors First Training Double

Saratoga native Cherie DeVaux won with both Veruca and Bayerness at Churchill Downs Saturday.

Churchill Downs
Trainer Cherie DeVaux had her first two-win day at Churchill Downs on November 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cherie DeVaux didn’t let a little rain take away her joy. DeVaux posted the first two-win day of her nascent training career amid a Saturday deluge at Churchill when the 2-year-old fillies Veruca and Bayerness rallied to win races some 90 minutes apart.

“They both acted like they had a lot of talent when I first got them in,” said DeVaux, who began her solo career in May 2018 after nearly eight years as an assistant to Chad Brown. “They trained together into this race, so it was really nice to see the way they both performed.”

DeVaux, who grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., as the daughter of a Standardbred trainer, is headed to Payson Park in Florida for the winter with a stable of 25. She said Veruca and Bayerness will “get a couple of easy weeks, a little sun, some turn-out and light training, and then we’ll start to get going with them again maybe in late January.”

Devaux turned 38 on Monday. “This was an early birthday present,” she said, beaming.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Avatar
Marty McGee, Daily Racing Form

Marty McGee is based in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., and covers Churchill Downs and Keeneland as well as special events at Turfway, Gulfstream, and Arlington. He joined Daily Racing Form in 1992 after working for seven years as a handicapper, reporter and columnist for the Baltimore Sun.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 