Daily Racing Form: DeVaux Savors First Training Double

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cherie DeVaux didn’t let a little rain take away her joy. DeVaux posted the first two-win day of her nascent training career amid a Saturday deluge at Churchill when the 2-year-old fillies Veruca and Bayerness rallied to win races some 90 minutes apart.

“They both acted like they had a lot of talent when I first got them in,” said DeVaux, who began her solo career in May 2018 after nearly eight years as an assistant to Chad Brown. “They trained together into this race, so it was really nice to see the way they both performed.”

DeVaux, who grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., as the daughter of a Standardbred trainer, is headed to Payson Park in Florida for the winter with a stable of 25. She said Veruca and Bayerness will “get a couple of easy weeks, a little sun, some turn-out and light training, and then we’ll start to get going with them again maybe in late January.”

Devaux turned 38 on Monday. “This was an early birthday present,” she said, beaming.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.