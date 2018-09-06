Daily Racing Form: Dirty Gets Another Shot At World Of Trouble In Allied Forces

ELMONT, N.Y. – Multiple circumstances worked against Dirty when he finished third to World of Trouble in the Quick Call Stakes last month at Saratoga.

First, Dirty broke through the starting gate prior to the official start of the race. He ran off briefly under jockey Jose Ortiz before being corralled by an outrider and brought back to be reloaded. During the race, Dirty had to chase the loose-on-the-lead World of Trouble around the yielding course before eventually getting beat two lengths by World of Trouble and losing second by a neck to Fig Jelly.

Circumstances could be different Saturday when Dirty takes on World of Trouble again in the $100,000 Allied Forces Stakes at Belmont Park. A field of seven was entered for the Allied Forces, scheduled for six furlongs over the Widener turf course. The Allied forces will go as the fourth on the 10-race card.

Though Dirty had previously won in front-running fashion, trainer Jeremiah Englehart was more impressed with the style he employed at Laurel, rallying from eight lengths off the pace to win a starter allowance by five lengths on June 22.

“That was really impressive,” Englehart said. “That’s something he’d rather do, be held together early on, sit, and come with one run.”

A contested pace would help Dirty do just that and a contested pace appears in the offing Saturday with Gidu and Colonel Tom in the field.

World of Trouble made a successful turf debut when he won the Quick Call in front-running fashion over yielding ground at Saratoga. Trainer Jason Servis was confident that World of Trouble was bred to handle turf, he just wasn’t sure if he’d handle the soft going.

“I’d be curious how he runs on firm turf because it was deep that day,” Servis said.

Reed Kan, Weather Report, and Totally Boss also were entered.

KEY CONTENDERS

Dirty, by Maclean’s Music

Last 3 Beyers: 85-90-85

◗ Owns a win over the Belmont course and is likely to get firmer ground than he got in Saratoga.

◗ With Jose Ortiz out of town, Javier Castellano picks up the mount.

World of Trouble, by Kantharos

Last 3 Beyers: 92-86-92

◗ Was a relatively easy front-running winner in a 12-horse field in the Quick Call Stakes going 5 1/2 furlongs on turf at Saratoga.

◗ Went to the turf only after missing the Grade 2 Amsterdam Stakes on dirt early in July due to a temperature.

Gidu, by Frankel

Last 3 Beyers: 71-89-NA

◗ Back to sprinting on turf in the United States after running sixth in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup going six furlongs on a straight course at Royal Ascot, fourth in the Grade 2 National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame around two turns on turf, and seventh in the Grade 1 Allen Jerkens on dirt.

◗ Won the Paradise Creek Stakes going seven furlongs on turf at Belmont in May.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.