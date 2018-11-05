Daily Racing Form: Distance May Help Not In Charge

OZONE PARK, N.Y. – Not in Charge looks to bounce back from the worst finish of his career when he runs Thursday in a second-level allowance/optional $62,500 claimer scheduled for 1 3/8 miles over Aqueduct’s inner turf course.

Not in Charge finished seventh, beaten 17 lengths by Hello Don Julio in the $100,000 Laurel Turf Cup on Sept. 22. Hello Don Julio came back to win the Point of Entry Stakes here in his next start.

“It was a bog that day,” trainer Alan Goldberg said when asked what went awry for Not in Charge in the Laurel Turf Cup.

Goldberg is hoping for better ground Thursday at Aqueduct for Not in Charge, who before the Laurel Turf Cup won a first-level allowance at Laurel by four lengths going 1 1/4 miles. Prior to that, he had run well, but not well enough, in three starter allowance races at Belmont going shorter.

“The further the better,” Goldberg said.

Not in Charge will face a familiar rival in Sentry, trained by Shug McGaughey. In May, Not in Charge nosed out Sentry for second in a starter race going 1 1/16 miles. In June, Sentry finished 2 1/4 lengths clear of Not in Charge when the two finished behind Carrick, who two starts later would win the Grade 1 Secretariat Stakes at Arlington.

Sentry won a starter allowance at Saratoga in August. He then came back to run fifth in a first-level allowance going 1 1/4 miles over yielding ground at Belmont.

“I was disappointed in the way he ran the last time, but he’s been training good, seems to be good and sound,” trainer Shug McGaughey said. “We’ll see what happens. I think he would like firmer better.”

Both Not in Charge and Sentry will likely have to catch Krewe Chief, who has shown more speed since trainer Mike Maker added blinkers three starts back.

KEY CONTENDERS

Not in Charge, by Lemon Drop Kid

Last 3 Beyers: 75-82-79

◗ Has earned his top three speed figures running 1 1/4 miles or farther and drops back into allowance company after a disappointing stakes try last out.

◗ Goldberg noted that another horse of his who ran poorly over Laurel’s boggy turf course the same day Not in Charge raced came back to win her next start.

◗ Goldberg has won with four of his last eight starters, including first-timer The Right Path here last weekend.

Sentry, by Smart Strike

Last 3 Beyers: 81-84-83

◗ One of his two wins came at Aqueduct, though it was for maiden $40,000 claiming this spring.

◗ Has enough speed to lay close to what looks to be a slow pace.

Krewe Chief, by Parading

Last 3 Beyers: 91-72-NA

◗ Finished third in a similar spot going nine furlongs last out.

◗ Could play out as the primary speed under Jose Ortiz.

Mr Maybe, by Ghostzapper

Last 3 Beyers: 83-89-88

◗ Won the 2015 Red Smith Handicap here before dropping into the claiming ranks.

