Daily Racing Form: Even Without Justify, Travers Day Handle Sets Record

The New York Racing Association didn’t need a Triple Crown winner to have record business on Travers Day.

Despite the fact Triple Crown winner Justify was already enjoying retirement, all-sources handle on Saturday’s 13-race card was $52,086,597, eclipsing the previous Travers Day record of $49,668,754, set in 2015 when Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was upset by Keen Ice. After a meet punctuated by rainy weather, Saturday’s 13-race card was run under pristine weather conditions with the main track fast and both turf courses firm.

Saturday’s figure was also 8.8 percent higher than last year’s figure of $47,870,983.

Ontrack handle Saturday was $11,466,264, just missing the ontrack record of $11,472,451 set in 2015, but the second-highest for a Travers Day card.

Attendance on Saturday was announced as 49,418, a 3.5 percent increase over last year’s figure of 47,725.

Catholic Boy, trained by Jonathan Thomas, won the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes by four lengths over Mendelssohn, giving jockey Javier Castellano his record sixth victory in this race.

