Daily Racing Form: Even Without Justify, Travers Day Handle Sets Record

At over $52 million, the figure eclipsed that of Travers Day 2015, when American Pharoah lost to Keen Ice.

The New York Racing Association didn’t need a Triple Crown winner to have record business on Travers Day.

Despite the fact Triple Crown winner Justify was already enjoying retirement, all-sources handle on Saturday’s 13-race card was $52,086,597, eclipsing the previous Travers Day record of $49,668,754, set in 2015 when Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was upset by Keen Ice. After a meet punctuated by rainy weather, Saturday’s 13-race card was run under pristine weather conditions with the main track fast and both turf courses firm.

Saturday’s figure was also 8.8 percent higher than last year’s figure of $47,870,983.

Ontrack handle Saturday was $11,466,264, just missing the ontrack record of $11,472,451 set in 2015, but the second-highest for a Travers Day card.

Attendance on Saturday was announced as 49,418, a 3.5 percent increase over last year’s figure of 47,725.

Catholic Boy, trained by Jonathan Thomas, won the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes by four lengths over Mendelssohn, giving jockey Javier Castellano his record sixth victory in this race.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.