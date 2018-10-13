Daily Racing Form: Forty Under Drills For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

The Pilgrim Stakes winner worked a half-mile in 48.57 seconds at the Oklahoma dirt training track at Saratoga Friday.

ELMONT, N.Y. – Forty Under, winner of the Pilgrim Stakes, worked a half-mile in 48.57 seconds Friday morning over the Oklahoma dirt training track at Saratoga in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. The track, which had some moisture in it, was labeled “good.”

Trainer Jeremiah Englehart put Forty Under in company with Prince of New York, a maiden New York-bred, and said he got the desired result from both horses.

“I was really happy with him today,” Englehart said of Forty Under. “He showed more energy than in his works in the past.”

Englehart said Prince of New York “worked a little better today” than he had prior to finishing eighth in his only start.

Englehart said Forty Under would have one more work at Saratoga before vanning to Churchill Downs on Oct. 22 with two more of his horses, including Aveenu Malcainu, a recent New York-bred allowance winner who is pointing to the $200,000 Cherokee Run Stakes, a seven-furlong race for 3-year-olds on Nov. 3.

On Thursday, Opry worked a half-mile in 50.32 seconds over the Belmont main track for trainer Todd Pletcher in preparation for the Juvenile Turf. Opry won the With Anticipation Stakes at Saratoga and finished fourth as the favorite in the Pilgrim.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

