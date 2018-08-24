Daily Racing Form: Friday, August 25’s Race Of The Day—The Travers Stakes

The 149th running of the Travers Stakes will take place on Saturday, August 25.

Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman and Mike Beer preview the 11-horse field for the 149th running of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes. Wonder Gadot hopes to be the first filly to win the prestigious race since 1915, while Good Magic is the favorite to win, with 2-1 odds.

