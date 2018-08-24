Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman and Mike Beer preview the 11-horse field for the 149th running of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes. Wonder Gadot hopes to be the first filly to win the prestigious race since 1915, while Good Magic is the favorite to win, with 2-1 odds.
Daily Racing Form: Friday, August 25’s Race Of The Day—The Travers Stakes
Chad Brown-trained Good Magic is the favorite to win the 149th running of the Mid-Summer Derby.
