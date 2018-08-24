Daily Racing Form: Friday, August 25’s Race Of The Day—The Travers Stakes

Chad Brown-trained Good Magic is the favorite to win the 149th running of the Mid-Summer Derby.

Travers Stakes
The 149th running of the Travers Stakes will take place on Saturday, August 25.

Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman and Mike Beer preview the 11-horse field for the 149th running of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes. Wonder Gadot hopes to be the first filly to win the prestigious race since 1915, while Good Magic is the favorite to win, with 2-1 odds.

Daily Racing Form
Daily Racing Form

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.