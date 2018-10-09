Daily Racing Form: Got Stormy Returns In Pebbles

After a three-month hiatus, the Mark Casse-trained horse will race in Saturday's $200,000 stakes at Belmont.

ELMONT, N.Y. – Got Stormy, who won stakes at three different tracks in 50 days during the spring and summer, returns from a three-month freshening in Saturday’s $200,000 Pebbles Stakes at Belmont Park.

Got Stormy, trained by Mark Casse, won the Penn Oaks at Penn National on June 2, the Wild Applause at Belmont on June 23, and the Grade 3 Ontario Colleen Stakes at Woodbine on July 21. All three races were at a mile, the same distance as the Pebbles.

Trainer Mark Casse had planned to run Got Stormy in the Del Mar Oaks in mid-August, but said he felt the filly was a bit flat and opted to pass.

In the Pebbles, Casse also entered Closer Still, who has twice won on synthetic but is 0 for 5 on turf.

A field of 12 was entered Monday for the Pebbles including Altea, Significant Form, and Stella di Camelot from the barn of Chad Brown, Andina Del Sur, Cool Beans, Goodthingstaketime, Kitten’s Covergirl, Monte Crista, Souper Striking, and Victorine.

Saturday’s 10-race card also includes the inaugural running of the $100,000 Floral Park Stakes for females going six furlongs on turf.

Lady Alexandra, so sharp in winning the License Fee Stakes here in April, tops the field of 12 entered for the turf. An additional two were entered in the event the race is moved to the dirt.

Lady Alexandra, trained by Graham Motion, is coming off a ninth-place finish in the Presque Isle Downs Masters, run over a synthetic surface.

Others entered in the Floral Park were Always Thinking, Annie Rocks, Battle Joined, Black Canary, Fear No Evil, Fire Key, Jc’s Shooting Star, Lull, Orecchiette, Rocky Policy, and Tillie’s Lily.

On Monday, Tillie’s Lily blew out a sharp three furlongs in 35.83 seconds while her stablemate Orecchiette went an easier three-eighths in 39.20 seconds. Both fillies, who have combined to win 4 of 5 starts at Belmont, are trained by Jonathan Thomas.

◗ Jockey Manny Franco will serve a one-day suspension on Friday for misuse of the whip, according to a ruling issued by the stewards. In the fourth race at Belmont on Oct. 4, Franco hit the horse Quiet Out East in an area of the body that is not permitted. He had been previously warned and fined $500 for doing the same to My Mr. Wonderful in the fifth race on Sept. 22.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

