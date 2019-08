Dan Illman and Mike Beer from DRFBets preview the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney Stakes, the ninth race of the day on Saturday, August 3. Thunder Snow and Preservationist currently lead the field of eight, both with 3-1 odds. On Saturday, the race’s late namesake, Marylou Whitney, who passed away on July 19, will be honored at Saratoga Race Course with a “Marylou Whitney Day” celebration.