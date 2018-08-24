Daily Racing Form: Gunnevera Drills For Woodward Stakes

Gunnevera worked Friday morning at his Gulfstream Park West base as he continues preparations for the Grade 1, $750,000 Woodward next Saturday at Saratoga. He is scheduled to arrive in New York this Sunday, according to trainer Antonio Sano.

Gunnevera, a multiple Grade 2 winner who ran second in last year’s Travers at Saratoga, has a year-end goal of the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He returned from a layoff earlier this month at Gulfstream Park, rolling by 6 1/2 lengths in an allowance route Aug. 10. Gunnevera had been sidelined by an injury to his right front hoof sustained in his eighth-place finish in the Dubai World Cup March 31.

The work Friday was his second since the allowance win at Gulfstream. He was credited with a six-furlong move in 1:13.20 on a track rated fast. Edgard Zayas worked Gunnevera. Tito Fuentes, agent for Zayas, said the Sano barn had the horse going five-eighths in company in 1:00.60 and galloping out six furlongs in 1:13.20.

Zayas was aboard Gunnevera for his recent allowance win and has the mount in the Woodward.

Sano was pleased with the move Friday.

“He worked really good,” he said. “He’s got his mind on business.”

Gunnevera was scheduled to van out Friday night. He will have a layover to break up the trip before arriving Sunday morning at Saratoga.

Gunnevera was fifth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic, one start after the Travers. His first stakes win came at Saratoga in 2016 in the Grade 2 Saratoga Special. An earner of $2.9 million, Gunnevera races for the Margoth stable of Salomon Del Valle.

Sano also had Bella Ciao out for a work Friday at Gulfstream Park West. She went five-eighths in 1:01.80. Bella Ciao is a candidate for the Grade 1, $350,000 Spinaway on Sept. 1 at Saratoga. Zayas was aboard and will have the mount if she makes the trip to New York as planned. Bella Ciao is a daughter of Flatter who won a July 26 maiden special weight sprint at Gulfstream.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.