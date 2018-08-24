Daily Racing Form: Gunnevera Drills For Woodward Stakes

The multiple Grade 2 winner has a year-end goal of the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Gunnevera worked Friday morning at his Gulfstream Park West base as he continues preparations for the Grade 1, $750,000 Woodward next Saturday at Saratoga. He is scheduled to arrive in New York this Sunday, according to trainer Antonio Sano.

Gunnevera, a multiple Grade 2 winner who ran second in last year’s Travers at Saratoga, has a year-end goal of the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He returned from a layoff earlier this month at Gulfstream Park, rolling by 6 1/2 lengths in an allowance route Aug. 10. Gunnevera had been sidelined by an injury to his right front hoof sustained in his eighth-place finish in the Dubai World Cup March 31.

The work Friday was his second since the allowance win at Gulfstream. He was credited with a six-furlong move in 1:13.20 on a track rated fast. Edgard Zayas worked Gunnevera. Tito Fuentes, agent for Zayas, said the Sano barn had the horse going five-eighths in company in 1:00.60 and galloping out six furlongs in 1:13.20.

Zayas was aboard Gunnevera for his recent allowance win and has the mount in the Woodward.

Sano was pleased with the move Friday.

“He worked really good,” he said. “He’s got his mind on business.”
Gunnevera was scheduled to van out Friday night. He will have a layover to break up the trip before arriving Sunday morning at Saratoga.

Gunnevera was fifth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic, one start after the Travers. His first stakes win came at Saratoga in 2016 in the Grade 2 Saratoga Special. An earner of $2.9 million, Gunnevera races for the Margoth stable of Salomon Del Valle.

Sano also had Bella Ciao out for a work Friday at Gulfstream Park West. She went five-eighths in 1:01.80. Bella Ciao is a candidate for the Grade 1, $350,000 Spinaway on Sept. 1 at Saratoga. Zayas was aboard and will have the mount if she makes the trip to New York as planned. Bella Ciao is a daughter of Flatter who won a July 26 maiden special weight sprint at Gulfstream.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

Mary Rampellini, Daily Racing Form
Mary Rampellini, Daily Racing Form

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.