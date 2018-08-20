Daily Racing Form: Hofburg To Miss Travers Stakes With Fever

The Curlin Stakes winner may instead run in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby Parx on Sept. 22, Trainer Bill Mott says.

Hofburg, the dominant winner of the Curlin Stakes here on July 27, will miss Saturday’s Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes due to a temperature, trainer Bill Mott said Sunday morning.

Mott said while he expects Hofburg to be fine by Travers Day, he missed a couple of days of training – including a planned final workout Sunday morning – that will keep him out of the Mid-Summer Derby.

“He has a fever, and his bloodwork was a little out of whack,” Mott said. “I suppose he’d be over it by Travers Day, but we’re going to miss the race.”

Mott said the Grade 1, $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at Parx on Sept. 22 “is a good possibility.”

Hofburg, a son of Tapit owned by Juddmonte Farms, finished second in the Grade 1 Florida Derby in his third career start. That earned him enough qualifying points to run in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished seventh, 8 3/4 lengths behind Justify.

After skipping the Preakness, he ran a creditable third in the Belmont Stakes behind Justify.

With the Travers the target since then, Mott wanted the easiest possible prep for Hofburg, which is why he ran him in the $100,000 Curlin Stakes as opposed to the Grade 2, $600,000 Jim Dandy the following day.

Hofburg won the Curlin by five lengths, earning a 100 Beyer Speed Figure.

Hofburg’s defection leaves an expected field of 12 for the Travers: Bravazo, Catholic Boy, Good Magic, Gronkowski, King Zachary, Meistermind, Mendelssohn, Seahenge, Trigger Warning, Vino Rosso, and Wonder Gadot.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

