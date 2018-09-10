Daily Racing Form: Instagrand Works Toward His Prep For The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

ARCADIA, Calif. – Instagrand, the flashy 2-year-old graded stakes winner who skipped the Del Mar Futurity one week ago, worked a half-mile Monday morning at Santa Anita as he prepares to resume his campaign for owner Larry Best and trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

Winner of his first two starts by more than 10 lengths each, including the Grade 2 Best Pal Stakes at Del Mar, Instagrand worked in company with maiden winner More Ice after the 6:30 renovation break. Assistant trainer Dan Ward said Instagrand worked outside More Ice and went the final furlong in 11.96 seconds under exercise rider Edgar Rodriguez. The official workout time was 48.20.

The drill was the first for Instagrand since Aug. 23 at Del Mar. The colt was expected to start favored Sept. 3 in the Del Mar Futurity after winning the Best Pal with a 92 Beyer, but Best opted to skip the seven-furlong Futurity and point the colt for a race around two turns.

Options for Instagrand include Grade 1 races at 1 1/16 miles – the American Pharoah Stakes on Sept. 29 at Santa Anita, and the Breeders’ Futurity on Oct. 6 at Keeneland. Both races are Breeders’ Cup Challenge races for the BC Juvenile. Best also owns Hollendorfer-trained Del Mar Futurity runner-up Rowayton, who will be considered for both races.

Gunmetal Gray, the Hollendorfer-trained 2-year-old he owns with West Point Thoroughbreds, gives the stable three top juvenile prospects for fall. Gunmetal Gray, runaway winner of a one-mile dirt race Aug. 22 at Del Mar, worked five furlongs Saturday at Santa Anita and will be nominated to the Santa Anita and Keeneland races.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.