Daily Racing Form: Lady Aurelia To Be Sold At Fasig-Tipton Fall Mixed Sale

European champion Lady Aurelia will be offered at this year’s Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall selected mixed sale, set for the night of Nov. 4.

Lady Aurelia’s retirement from racing was announced in July. The 4-year-old daughter of Scat Daddy will be consigned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales as agent for Barbara Banke’s Stonestreet Farm and co-owner Peter Leidel.

“Lady Aurelia is a truly special offering based upon her accomplishments around the world, highlighted by two wins at Royal Ascot,” Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning said in a release. “She has the potential to become a broodmare of historic proportions.”

Lady Aurelia, who was trained throughout her career by Wesley Ward, was a 7 1/2-length debut winner at Keeneland, establishing a track record. She then made her first trip to Royal Ascot, blitzing the field by seven lengths in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes. She went on to a summer campaign with a victory in the Group 1 Prix Morny in France and a third-place finish in the Group 1 Cheveley Park in England. Her campaign garnered a Cartier Award as Europe’s outstanding 2-year-old filly, making her the first American-trained horse to win one of those awards.

Lady Aurelia returned as a 3-year-old with a victory in the Giant’s Causeway Stakes at Keeneland, then made a return trip to Royal Ascot, defeating older males in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes. The filly was beaten a nose in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York over the summer. Lady Aurelia finished 10th as the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. She was winless in two starts this year, finishing second in the Giant’s Causeway and seventh in her defense of the King’s Stand.

Lady Aurelia is out of D’ Wildcat Speed, who was Horse of the Year in Puerto Rico. Stonestreet purchased the mare for $1 million at the 2005 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, and she has produced four winners from five starters, including stakes-placed Titletown Five. D’ Wildcat Speed has a yearling filly by Munnings who Stonestreet withdrew from the upcoming Keeneland September yearling sale.

“Lady Aurelia is the embodiment of Stonestreet’s breeding program,” Banke said. “A brilliant filly out of a champion, she took on all comers across the globe at the pinnacle of our sport.”

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.