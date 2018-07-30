Daily Racing Form: Minit To Stardom Set For Stakes Debut In Test

The daughter of Star Guitar will return after her 3-year-old campaign was delayed due to a fever at Delta Downs.

After winning her first three starts by a combined 18 3/4 lengths, Minit to Stardom will literally be “put to the test” when she makes her stakes debut here Saturday in the Grade 1 Test Stakes.

Minit to Stardom, a homebred daughter of Star Guitar, launched her career for trainer Al Stall Jr. with a pair of one-sided victories at the Fair Grounds, but had her 3-year-old campaign delayed after developing a fever while prepping for a stakes at Delta Downs this winter. She finally returned at Churchill Downs on May 27 where she proved dominant once again while racing outside of Louisiana-bred company for the first time, cruising to a 6 1/4-length optional-claiming victory under jockey Corey Lanerie and earning a 92 Beyer Speed Figure.

“She’s a big, lanky, solidly built filly who showed us all kind of good stuff right off the bat,” said Stall, who trains Minit to Stardom for Brittlyn Stables Inc. “She really just jogged around there in her two starts in Louisiana, and Corey barely let her run when she beat a really solid field in the race at Churchill. I mean, Corey was like a parachute on her down the backside and never really dropped her head except for the last part.”

Stall said winning a prestigious race like the Test with Minit to Stardom would be the culmination of a great story for the entire team.

“First of all, it’s the Test, and I have close ties to Star Guitar,” said Stall, who trained Minit to Stardom’s sire to win 24 of 30 career starts for earnings of more than $1.7 million for Brittlyn Stables. “And then there’s the Corey factor, too. One thing for certain, we’ll find out where she stacks up on Saturday.”

Mike Welsch, Daily Racing Form

