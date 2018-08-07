Daily Racing Form: Mott Juveniles Mucho, Casa Creed Impress

Both horses won races Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

Trainer Bill Mott won two races with juveniles Saturday, with Mucho looking most impressive winning by 9 3/4 lengths and earning a 90 Beyer Speed Figure.

Mucho, a son of Blame, had finished second in his debut at Belmont on June 10, beaten 3 3/4 lengths by Whiskey Echo. Saturday, Mucho was much improved, attending the pace, backing off slightly to be third, then rallying three wide to take charge turning for home. He ran six furlongs in 1:10.19.

“I don’t know how you can anticipate a performance like that,” Mott said. “Did I think possibly he could win? Yeah, he’s been working well, and I thought he’d move forward from his first race.”

Mott said Mucho, owned by Adele Dilschneider and Claiborne Farm, would be nominated to the Grade 1 Hopeful on Sept. 3.

While Mucho was making his first start in eight weeks, Casa Creed ran for the second time in a week Saturday when he won an off-the-turf maiden race by 1 1/2 lengths. On July 28, he finished sixth of 10 and was beaten 9 1/2 lengths.

“It wasn’t like the first race was a killer race, all he got was a little education,” said Mott, who trains Casa Creed, a son of Jimmy Creed, for Lee Einsidler. “Had he been second in the first race, beaten a nose, I’d never have thought about running him back. Sometimes they’re real green, it doesn’t take much out of them as much as one who lays it down and runs hard.”

Mott said while he may nominate Casa Creed to the Hopeful, he doesn’t anticipating running him in that race.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

