Daily Racing Form: Multiple Stakes Winner Weekend Hideaway To Stand In New York

Weekend Hideaway, a winner of stakes races in seven consecutive years, will begin his stallion career in his home state of New York, at Irish Hills & Dutchess Views Stallions LLC in Saratoga Springs.

“The recent great news that the New York Stallion Stakes Series purse values have doubled for New York-based sires’ progeny makes a precocious sire like Weekend Hideaway especially attractive,” Michael Lischin of Irish Hill & Dutchess Views said in a release. “His 2-year-olds will be eligible for purses of up to $500,000 per race and millions of dollars of enriched restricted purses thereafter.”

Weekend Hideaway, an 8-year-old son of Speightstown, finished his career this summer with a record of 13-7-10 from 49 starts and earnings of more than $1.1 million for owner Red and Black Stable and trainer Phil Serpe.

Weekend Hideaway won the David Stakes and Bertram F. Bongard Stakes in his 2-year-old campaign in 2012, and added the Gone Fishin Stakes the following season. He added his fourth New York stakes victory in the 2014 John Morrissey Stakes at Saratoga, and early the following year, traveled to Gulfstream to win the Florida Sunshine Millions Sprint. He won the Affirmed Success and Commentator Stakes in 2016, repeating in the latter the following year. Weekend Hideaway won this past summer’s John Morrissey, in what would prove his penultimate start.

Weekend Hiudeaway placed in nine other stakes, highlighted by a third in the Grade 1 Vosburgh Stakes in October 2016, beaten just two lengths, and a third in the Grade 2 Futurity Stakes in 2012.

