Daily Racing Form: My Boy Tate Returns In Tale Of The Cat Stakes

Last summer, My Boy Tate won a six-furlong maiden race at Saratoga off a 126-day layoff. He hasn’t lost since.

Friday, My Boy Tate will look to improve on what is now a five-race winning streak when he returns from a 172-day layoff in the $100,000 Tale of the Cat Stakes going six furlongs at Saratoga.

It will be My Boy Tate’s first race since he won the Hollie Hughes for New York-breds at Aqueduct on Feb. 19. It will also be his first start against open-company opponents.

Trainer Michelle Nevin said My Boy Tate lost weight following the Hollie Hughes, his fourth race in 100 days.

“He’s not a very big horse, he’s kind of a long string bean,” said Nevin, who is also the breeder and part-owner of My Boy Tate along with Little Red Feather Racing. “He just got very light on me. The training, racing, it’s hard to keep the weight on, so I kind of backed off just for that reason.”

Nevin said she was hoping to have My Boy Tate ready for the John Morrissey Stakes on July 26.

My Boy Tate, who has shown the ability to win from on or off the pace, breaks from the rail under Manny Franco.

My Boy Tate, who carries top weight of 124 pounds, faces just four rivals in the Tale of the Cat: Mr. Crow, Silver Ride, Pop the Hood, and Always Sunshine.

KEY CONTENDERS

My Boy Tate, by Boys At Tosconova

Last 3 Beyers: 99-98-95

◗ Makes his first start in nearly six months, but has a work pattern that indicates to Nevin he is ready to fire fresh.

“I think he’s pretty tight,” she said. “When he worked the other day, he did it pretty easy. It didn’t look like he was under any pressure.”

DRF FORMULATOR FACT: Over last three years, Nevin is 11 for 70 with a $1.13 ROI with horses returning from a 60- to 180-day layoff in a sprint race.

Mr. Crow, by Tapizar

Last 3 Beyers: 89-81-96

◗ Wheels back in 13 days after getting beat 8 1/4 lengths by Imperial Hint in the Grade 1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt.

“He showed a little more speed last time,” trainer Ben Colebrook said. “In hindsight, he might have been too close to the pace to get a good trip. He’s coming back a little quick, but he was up there already, so it kind of made sense with the short field to take a shot. Plus, there’s no Imperial Hint.”

Silver Ride, by Candy Ride

Last 3 Beyers: 95-87-82

◗ Came off a 13-month layoff, precipitated by a condylar fracture, to win a high-class allowance race by a nose on June 22.

“Some of his biggest races have been his first race back off the bench,” trainer Brian Lynch said. “That’s why I gave him plenty of time off that race to this race. He seems like the more time you give him between races, the better he is.”

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.