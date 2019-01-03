Daily Racing Form: New York Horsemen To Get Some Relief On Workers’ Comp

OZONE PARK, N.Y. – Owners and trainers who race on the New York Racing Association circuit will get some relief when it comes their workers’ compensation insurance premiums, with a $250 reduction in their initial base payment for the policy that covers jockeys and exercise riders.

According to a press release issued by the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, owners and trainers will have to make an initial payment of $1,250 as opposed to $1,500, which had been the initial base payment the previous three years. It is expected that the second payment of $1,250 will be paid out of the NYRA purse account, pending the passage of legislation that has been passed in previous years.

Those who ship in to run at NYRA tracks will be charged $125 per start for their first 10 starts for a maximum cost of $1,250. The previous charge was $250 for their first six starts, for a total of $1,500.

An additional change was made to the fee schedule. The $72 flat fee charged for Saratoga has been eliminated, though trainers will still have to pay $1.60 per day for each stall allotted and accepted. That fee, the same as what is charged at Aqueduct and Belmont, will also be in place during the pre- and post-meet periods at Saratoga.

NYRA and NYTHA are still seeking ways to reduce the workers’ compensation premiums trainers must pay for their stable employees, costs trainers have said has spiraled out of control.

