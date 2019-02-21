Daily Racing Form: Nicodemus Ends Hiatus In Thursday Allowance

Nicodemus made a favorable first impression on trainer Linda Rice when, running back on short rest, he finished second in the Curlin Stakes last July at Saratoga.

A soft-tissue injury forced Nicodemus to the sidelines, but now Rice seems eager to bring Nicodemus back to the races in Thursday’s featured first-level allowance race going a mile at Aqueduct.

The race drew a field of 12, but not that many will run. Bon Raison won at this condition last Saturday and is no longer eligible. Blewitt won a second-level New York-bred allowance on Sunday, while his entrymate Storm Prophet scratched out of that race for this one.

Last year, Rodolphe Brisset trained Nicodemus for WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, and SF Racing. In his second start, he won a one-mile maiden race at Ellis Park. A few days later, he was in the Fasig-Tipton horses of racing age sale. He failed to meet his reserve, but Avram Freedberg of Everythings Cricket Racing and Lawrence Goichman

purchased him privately.

“Frankly, I liked the horse quite well,” Rice said. “I was pretty excited when Avram told me he bought the horse. We were very disappointed when we had to stop on him.” Rice said Nicodemus has trained “very well” for his return. Dylan Davis rides.

Rice also entered Monteleone back after he finished fourth to Bon Raison on Saturday. Rice said she would run Monteleone on Thursday if the track is wet. Monteleone is 3 for 4 on a wet surface.

Mr. Dougie Fresh and House Limit finished second and third behind Stoney Bennett in a first-level allowance here on Jan. 12. Gio d’Oro and the Chad Brown uncoupled entry of Business Cycle and Allured add to this field.

KEY CONTENDERS

Nicodemus, by Candy Ride

Last 3 Beyers: 93-86-67

◗ Makes his first start in 209 days, but Rice has shown with recent runs from Midnight Disguise and Holiday Disguise that she can get one ready off a long layoff.

◗ In his last work, he went a half-mile in 47.92 from the half-mile pole and galloped out five furlongs in 1:00.41 and six furlongs in 1:13.74 over Belmont’s training track.

House Limit, by First Defence

Last 3 Beyers: 92-96-79

◗ Had a wide trip when third in his first try at this condition following a16 3/4-length maiden win five weeks earlier.

◗ “He ran tough last time,” said Steve Moyer, assistant to trainer Jimmy Jerkens. “He had

to make a couple of different runs.”

Mr. Dougie Fresh, by Ghostzapper

Last 3 Beyers: 94-94-81

◗ In his first start off the Jason Servis claim, this gelding headed Stoney Bennett in the lane before getting beat a neck on the wire.

◗ Stoney Bennett finished fifth in Sunday’s Haynesfield Stakes.

Allured, by Flatter

Last 3 Beyers: 91-81-84

◗ After dropping farther back than his connections desire in his last two starts, he is being equipped with blinkers for the first time.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more