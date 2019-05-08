Daily Racing Form: Omaha Beach Could Return Home

ARCADIA, Calif. – Omaha Beach, who was withdrawn from the Kentucky Derby three days before the race after being diagnosed with an entrapped epiglottis, could return to trainer Richard Mandella’s stable at Santa Anita as early as this weekend.

Mandella said Wednesday that Omaha Beach is being given a rest at WinStar Farm in Kentucky. Mandella said he has secured a reservation on a horse flight Sunday and may have Omaha Beach shipped west this weekend, depending on the colt’s condition.

Once at Santa Anita, Omaha Beach will resume exercise in a matter of days with the goal of a summertime return to racing.

“He won’t be far from getting back in training,” Mandella said. “We’ve messed up any Triple Crown thoughts. He should be fine, which is the bottom line, which is important.”

Omaha Beach was the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby last Saturday when he was withdrawn on May 1 after developing a cough, which led to a surgery for the entrapped epiglottis.

Owned by Rick Porter, Omaha Beach has earned $1,121,800 while winning 3 of 7 starts, including two stakes at Oaklawn Park earlier this spring – a division of the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes on March 16 and the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 13.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.