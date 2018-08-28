Daily Racing Form: Oscar Performance Returns To Work Tab

Oscar Performance, pulled up in the stretch as the favorite for the Grade 1 Arlington Million two weeks ago, returned to the work tab Monday as he prepares for a fall campaign.

Oscar Performance worked a half-mile in 49.30 seconds over the Oklahoma turf course. He went in splits of 13.02 and 25.12, getting his last quarter in 24.18.

Trainer Brian Lynch said he was pleased with the move but resisted the temptation to supplement him to the Grade 2 Bernard Baruch Handicap here next Monday.

“I think I need to see one more work into him other than just an easy half-mile,” Lynch said.

Lynch said the Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile on Oct. 7 at Keeneland would likely be the next target, provided Oscar Performance continues to work well.

Oscar Performance raced three wide in the Arlington Million and was in contention turning for home. But in midstretch, Jose Ortiz pulled him up. The horse was vanned off. He was examined and the Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, Ky., and given a clean bill of health.

“Jose felt like he took a bad step, thank God he pulled him up,” Lynch said. “I don’t think he was going to win it anyway, to be honest. Just a combination of things.”

Lynch also is pointing Heart to Heart to the Shadwell Turf Mile. Heart to Heart finished last in the Grade 1 Fourstardave on Aug. 11 at Saratoga. Lynch blamed the soft turf for that performance. Lynch said he thought about scratching Heart to Heart from the Fourstardave, but owner Terry Hamilton was on a fishing trip in Alaska and Lynch couldn’t contact him.

Heart to Heart is based at Belmont Park and has not yet returned to the work tab.

Robert Bruce works toward Hirsch

The Chad Brown-trained Arlington Million winner Robert Bruce worked a half-mile in 47.71 on Monday in company with Projected over the Oklahoma turf course.

Robert Bruce is being pointed to the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic on Sept. 29 at Belmont.

Projected, second in the Lure Stakes last out, will likely make his next start in Monday’s Bernard Baruch Handicap.

Inspector Lynley, who won the Lure Stakes for trainer Shug McGaughey, worked five furlongs in 1:05.89 and also is pointing to the Bernard Baruch.

