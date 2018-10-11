Daily Racing Form: Pebbles Stakes Is No Soft Comeback Spot For Got Stormy

The 3-year-old multiple stakes winner will face formidable foes and Mother Nature in Saturday's $200,000 race.

ELMONT, N.Y. – Some talented competition and Mother Nature look to be formidable foes for Got Stormy when she returns from an 84-day layoff in Saturday’s $200,000 Pebbles Stakes for 3-year-old turf fillies at Belmont Park.

Got Stormy, a daughter of Get Stormy trained by Mark Casse, has won her last three starts, all over firm courses at Penn National, Belmont, and Woodbine. But Belmont’s turf figures to be on the soft side on Saturday.

“I don’t know,” trainer Mark Casse said when asked how Got Stormy might handle a soft turf course. “So far, she hasn’t found a turf course she doesn’t like.”

Got Stormy has been off since winning the Ontario Colleen at Woodbine on July 21, her third stakes win in 50 days. Casse said when Got Stormy shipped to Saratoga she got sick and it took a while for her to get back to 100 percent. He had planned a trip to the Del Mar Oaks in August, but scrapped those plans.

Though the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth for 3-year-old fillies is Saturday at Keeneland, that race is at 1 1/8 miles.

“A mile is her preferred distance, and she’s done well at Belmont,” Casse said.

Casse will also run Closer Still, who is winless in six starts this year, but who Casse felt was a bit unlucky in her last two starts.

Trainer Chad Brown sends out the trio of Significant Form, Altea, and the French import Stella di Camelot.

Signficant Form may not have cared for the soft turf when fifth in the Grade 2 Lake Placid or the 1 1/4-mile distance when fourth in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks.

Adding to the contentiousness of the field are Cool Beans, a recent allowance winner; Victorine, fourth in the Sands Point; and Monte Crista, winner of the Riskaverse at Saratoga.

KEY CONTENDERS

Got Stormy, by Get Stormy
Last 3 Beyers: 90-88-90

◗ Must prove she can fire fresh over less-than-firm ground.

◗ An illness prompted this 12-week layoff, but her last few works have been good.

◗ Tyler Gaffalione, aboard for two of her four wins, is back aboard for the first time in three starts.

Cool Beans, by Candy Ride
Last 3 Beyers: 88-82-82

◗ Improving filly comes off front-running score in Saratoga allowance and could play out as the primary speed in this field.

◗ Ran second – and was ultimately put up to first – when she and Significant Form debuted in summer of 2017 at Saratoga.

Significant Form, by Creative Cause
Last 3 Beyers: 81-91-92

◗ Won the Grade 3 Miss Grillo over this course as a 2-year-old, but her recent form indicates she may be tailing off.

Altea, by Siyouni
Last 3 Beyers: 86-87-90

◗ Beaten only a length by Cool Beans when she lacked running room in a Saratoga allowance.

◗ Ran well over soft ground as a 2-year-old in France.

Monte Crista, by Cape Blanco
Last 3 Beyers: 87-80-80

◗ She is 4 for 5 on turf, including a solid score in the Riskaverse Stakes at Saratoga last out.

◗ Has a tendency to break slowly, which could be detrimental leaving from post 10 in this spot.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

