Daily Racing Form: Plenty Of Angles In Allowance Feature

The eighth-race feature Friday is a wide-open second-level optional-claiming race at a mile.

The top players include Tommy T and the 3-year-old Title Ready, but the race could go a number of different ways. Another notable starter is Thebigfundamental, who will be making his first start in 16 months.

Tommy T has started only three times this year. He was third to the talented runners Westwood and Wonderful Light in January; resurfaced in July to be second behind Uno Mas Modelo, a five-time winner this year; then scored a determined first-level allowance win for trainer Robert Barbara on Nov. 24.

With that race under his belt, and two works since, he should be sitting on a top effort. He will be stretching out a quarter-mile off his six-furlong victory.

Title Ready come into this off two good efforts for Steve Asmussen. He was beaten a nose in a Keeneland optional claimer in October by Bal Harbour, who came back to win the off-the-turf Gio Ponti Stakes at Aqueduct in November. Most recently, he finished second in the 1 1/8-mile Discovery to Plainsman, who came into that race off consecutive allowance wins.

J S Bach and Sir Ballantine, who are in the Friday race, also come out of competitive efforts against Plainsman.

Thebigfundamental, who is owned by Todd Pletcher and his father, J.J., looked headed to the stakes ranks after winning three of his first five starts. He is entered for the $62,500 claiming price Friday.

A longshot to consider is Golden Brown, who closed well in the seven-furlong City of Laurel Stakes in Maryland while shortening up in distance and switching from turf to dirt. A mile looks ideal for him.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.