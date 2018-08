Jockey Mike Smith and Midnight Bisou are the clear favorites in Saturday's Alabama Stakes.

Three-year-old fillies will go the classic distance of 1 1/4 miles in Saturday’s ninth race of the day, the $600,000, Grade 1 Alabama Stakes. Midnight Bisou is the clear favorite with 7-5 odds.