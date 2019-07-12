Daily Racing Form: Several Promising Juveniles Missing Sanford

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Saturday’s Grade 3, $150,000 Sanford Stakes for 2-year-olds drew a field of only five. It wasn’t supposed to be that way.

Several would-be starters were sidelined for a variety of reasons.

Trainer Gary Contessa was planning to run the maiden Theitalianamerican, but Contessa said he didn’t like the results of the colt’s bloodwork. Theitalianamerican finished second in a New York-bred maiden race and the Tremont.

“I was going to go in the Sanford, and I thought he looked a little down, and sure enough, his bloodwork was a little off,” Contessa said. “It could turn around in a week, and he could make the New York-bred stakes, but if it doesn’t, so be it.”

Contessa was referring to the $100,000 Rick Violette Stakes here next Wednesday.

Took Charge, a sharp debut winner at Belmont on June 14, has a yet-to-be-diagnosed injury, according to trainer Chris Englehart.

Englehart said initial X-rays on Took Charge’s lower limbs did not reveal any problems. Englehart said Took Charge is at Saratoga’s Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital getting a bone scan.

“It’s probably something up high, like a shoulder,” Englehart said.

Trainer Larry Rivelli said that Vincent William, a debut winner at Arlington Park in June, was intended for the Sanford but got sick. Depending on how quickly he recovers, Vincent William could ship in for the Grade 2, $200,000 Saratoga Special on Aug. 10.

Lastly, Gin and Platonic was pointing to the Sanford following a debut win at Monmouth, but trainer Kelly Breen said “it was just not the right spot for us.”

Beau Recall was being considered for Saturday’s Grade 1 Diana Stakes at Saratoga, but trainer Brad Cox felt the race came up too tough, so he has opted to point her to the Grade 2, $200,000 Yellow Ribbon at Del Mar on Aug. 3.

Beau Recall won the Grade 2 Churchill Downs Distaff Turf Mile and finished second to Rushing Fall in the Grade 1 Just a Game at Belmont, also at a mile. The Diana is at 1 1/8 miles and the Yellow Ribbon at 1 1/16 miles.

“At the Grade 1, Grade 2 level, she might be a little better at a mile to a mile and a sixteenth,” Cox said.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.