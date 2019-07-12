fbpx

Daily Racing Form: Several Promising Juveniles Missing Sanford

Several would-be starters have been sidelined in Saturday's Grade 3 stakes race, leaving a field of five.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Saturday’s Grade 3, $150,000 Sanford Stakes for 2-year-olds drew a field of only five. It wasn’t supposed to be that way.

Several would-be starters were sidelined for a variety of reasons.

Trainer Gary Contessa was planning to run the maiden Theitalianamerican, but Contessa said he didn’t like the results of the colt’s bloodwork. Theitalianamerican finished second in a New York-bred maiden race and the Tremont.

“I was going to go in the Sanford, and I thought he looked a little down, and sure enough, his bloodwork was a little off,” Contessa said. “It could turn around in a week, and he could make the New York-bred stakes, but if it doesn’t, so be it.”

Contessa was referring to the $100,000 Rick Violette Stakes here next Wednesday.

Took Charge, a sharp debut winner at Belmont on June 14, has a yet-to-be-diagnosed injury, according to trainer Chris Englehart.

Englehart said initial X-rays on Took Charge’s lower limbs did not reveal any problems. Englehart said Took Charge is at Saratoga’s Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital getting a bone scan.

“It’s probably something up high, like a shoulder,” Englehart said.

Trainer Larry Rivelli said that Vincent William, a debut winner at Arlington Park in June, was intended for the Sanford but got sick. Depending on how quickly he recovers, Vincent William could ship in for the Grade 2, $200,000 Saratoga Special on Aug. 10.

Lastly, Gin and Platonic was pointing to the Sanford following a debut win at Monmouth, but trainer Kelly Breen said “it was just not the right spot for us.”

Beau Recall was being considered for Saturday’s Grade 1 Diana Stakes at Saratoga, but trainer Brad Cox felt the race came up too tough, so he has opted to point her to the Grade 2, $200,000 Yellow Ribbon at Del Mar on Aug. 3.

Beau Recall won the Grade 2 Churchill Downs Distaff Turf Mile and finished second to Rushing Fall in the Grade 1 Just a Game at Belmont, also at a mile. The Diana is at 1 1/8 miles and the Yellow Ribbon at 1 1/16 miles.

“At the Grade 1, Grade 2 level, she might be a little better at a mile to a mile and a sixteenth,” Cox said.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

