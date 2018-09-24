Daily Racing Form: Shanghai Dreams Ready For Turf Or Dirt

ELMONT, N.Y. – When he won a three-way shake to claim Shanghai Dreams for $40,000 last month at Saratoga, trainer Robert Falcone Jr. felt he was getting a horse that could be effective on both dirt and turf.

That versatility could come in handy Wednesday at Belmont Park if Mother Nature puts in jeopardy the five scheduled turf races, including a six-furlong New York-bred allowance for fillies and mares that includes Shanghai Dreams. Rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday and could affect a turf course that has yet to be labeled firm since the meet began Sept. 7.

Shanghai Dreams drew the rail in a field in which 13 horses were entered to run on the turf and two more were designated as main track only. Though Falcone said he would prefer to run Shanghai Dreams on turf, he also said she would run if the race is moved to the dirt.

Shanghai Dreams finished fourth for trainer George Weaver in her debut, a six-furlong maiden race run over firm ground here June 8. That race caught Falcone’s eye and his interest was piqued when the horse showed up in a $40,000 maiden claimer at Saratoga on Aug. 13. That scheduled turf race was run on the dirt, and Shanghai Dreams whistled to a 5 1/4-length victory over a fast main track.

“It showed that she could do dirt somewhat,” said Falcone, who claimed the horse for Zilla Racing Stables. “It’s always nice to have a horse that [can] do both surfaces.”

Falcone said Shanghai Dreams is training like a horse eager to get back to the races.

“She wants to run,” Falcone said. “She’s jumping out of her skin.”

If the race remains on turf, the main competition figures to come from Something Joyful, a five-length maiden winner here off a year layoff on Sept. 8, and Southern Gal, who makes her 3-year-old debut after injuring an ankle following a maiden win last November at Aqueduct.

If the race is on dirt, She’s Delightful and Bid You Adieu look to be significant players.

KEY CONTENDERS

Shanghai Dreams, by Shanghai Bobby

Beyers: 60-60

◗ Came with a wide rally in the lane and just missed third when breaking from post 12 in debut.

◗ She was able to set a modest pace and take the field all the way in off-the-turf maiden claimer at Saratoga.

“Not a lot of horses could be that versatile, which it seems like she is,” Falcone said. “Both of them were good efforts. We have the option if no one wants the lead, we can take it.”

Something Joyful, by Kitten’s Joy

Beyers: 68-64

◗ Came off a 345-day layoff to win a six-furlong maiden race here Sept. 8, rallying from off the pace under Javier Castellano.

“The one thing I wanted to see her do was relax and make a run, and Javier did a really nice job of doing that,” trainer Jeremiah Englehart said.

She’s Delightful, by Mission Impazible

Last 3 Beyers: 67-73-63

◗ Has run into seemingly better competition than she would meet here if this race is moved to the main track.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.