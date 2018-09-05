Daily Racing Form: Sippican Harbor Will Train Up To BC Juvenile Fillies

After running three times in six weeks at Saratoga, the filly won't start again until November 3 at Churchill Downs.

Sippican Harbor came out of her upset victory in Saturday’s Grade 1 Spinaway Stakes “perfect” according to trainer Gary Contessa, but the filly won’t start again before the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs.

“Just train into the Breeders’ Cup,” Contessa said. “She ran twice in 20 days, that’s enough. I can’t see the perfect timing for another race, we’ll go in with a fresh horse.”

Sippican Harbor actually ran three times in six weeks at this meet. She came to Saratoga as a turf horse. She debuted on July 22 in a 1 1/16-mile turf race finishing fifth, beaten four lengths.

Contessa entered Sippican Harbor back on turf, but rain forced the Aug. 12 race to the dirt and she won that seven-furlong race by 17 lengths.

Sippican Harbor, a daughter of Orb, rallied from last to win the Spinaway by two lengths over Restless Rider. Sippican Harbor covered seven furlongs in 1:23.72 and earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 77.

Contessa said the effort in the Spinaway confirmed Sippican Harbor can compete with good horses on dirt.

“She’s the real deal because going in I wasn’t positive,” Contessa said. “You could take a really good boxer and he beats up a chump and he looks really good doing it, but when you throw him in with Mike Tyson he’s knocked out in the first round. We had to see this to believe it.”

Contessa said Sippican Harbor would ship to Belmont Park on Tuesday and train there for a while before shipping to Churchill Downs about three weeks out from the Breeders’ Cup.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form
David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.