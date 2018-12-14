Daily Racing Form: Skyler’s Scramjet Eyes Gravesend

Skyler’s Scramjet, a three-time winner at Aqueduct last winter and spring, including a 1 1/2-length win in the Grade 3 Tom Fool Handicap last March, is eying a return to the races in the $100,000 Gravesend Stakes here on Dec. 23.

Skyler’s Scramjet has not run since finishing sixth of eight in the Mr. Prospector Stakes at Monmouth Park in June.

“His last start at Monmouth he didn’t ship well, got real light on me,” trainer Michelle Nevin said. “He’s a nervous horse to train and he was telling me he needed a break.”

Skyler’s Scramjet, a 4-year-old gelding by Creative Cause, shows seven works at Aqueduct since Nov. 1 including a five-furlong move in 1:02.02 on Monday.

“He’s been breezing right along,” Nevin said. “He really likes Aqueduct.”

Others under consideration for the Gravesend include Always Sunshine, Heartwood, Life in Shambles, Midtowncharlybrown, Recruiting Ready, and Runaway Lute.

Do Share back in New York

Do Share won last year’s Gravesend for trainer Linda Rice as part of a 7-for-10 campaign in 2017. He is back in New York with new connections and on Thursday he worked five furlongs in 1:01 over Belmont Park’s training track.

Do Share, whose owner Anthony Miuccio died in July 2017, went through the auction ring at the Fasig-Tipton July selected horses of racing age sale and was purchased for $40,000 by Three Diamonds Farm. He was turned over to trainer Mike Maker.

The horse showed a series of bullet workouts at Turfway Park before being shipped to New York, where he had been pointing to an allowance race. Do Share suffered from a bruised foot that forced him to miss a work before his Thursday breeze.

“They said he worked super,” Maker said by phone Thursday.

Maker did not nominate Do Share to the Dec. 23 Gravesend, but hopes to get him into a stakes during the Aqueduct meet.

Do Share finished second to Skyler’s Scramjet in the Tom Fool before finishing eighth of 11 in the Grade 1 Carter.

◗ Kadens Courage, an 11 1/4-length maiden winner, and Kosciuszko, third in the Notebook Stakes, figure to vie for favoritism in a 12-horse field entered Thursday for Sunday’s $150,000 Great White Way division of the New York Stallion Stakes Series at six furlongs.

