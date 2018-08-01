Daily Racing Form: Surprise Entrant Diversify The Morning-Line Favorite In Whitney

Trainer Rick Violette's last-minute decision came during Tuesday's post position draw after stellar work by Diversify Sunday.

Whitney Stakes
The Whitney Stakes is the second richest race contested during the Saratoga meet. (Matt H. Wade)

The complexion of one of the premier races of the Saratoga season, the tradition-rich Whitney Stakes, changed dramatically the morning of Tuesday’s post position draw when trainer Rick Violette made the last-minute decision to enter Diversify in the prestigious Grade 1 fixture. This turn of events set off a chain reaction that affected several key jockey assignments for the race.

Originally, Violette planned to bypass the Whitney to await the Grade 1 Woodward on Sept. 1 after Diversify turned in arguably the finest performance of his career in winning the Grade 2 Suburban by 6 1/2 lengths July 7. But a stellar work by Diversify on Sunday led Violette to reconsider his position.

“All the questions we had kept getting answered in the right way,” said Violette prior to the draw. “He breezed well, today his blood work came back good, he looks good, he’s actually gained a little weight since the last race, and he’s certainly acting like a horse that wants to run. You’re supposed to run them when they’re doing good. So, we’re ready to roll.”

One of Violette’s main concerns prior to entering Diversify on Tuesday was the jockey situation, since his regular rider, Irad Ortiz Jr., had already committed to key contender Backyard Heaven in the Whitney. The concern was short-lived. In the end, it will be Ortiz on Diversify with Javier Castellano, who originally was expected to ride longshot Dalmore, now named on Backyard Heaven. The red-hot Ricardo Santana Jr. ultimately picked up the mount on Dalmore for trainer Bob Hess Jr.

“The jockey situation just kind of resolved itself,” said Violette. “Some real sportsmen, some pretty classy people, were able to work with everybody and we were able to get it done.”

Diversify, who was established the 7-5 morning line favorite, drew post position 6, much to Violette’s satisfaction. His chief rival according to linemaker David Aragona, fellow New York-bred and 2-1 second choice Mind Your Biscuits, will break from post 4 under Joel Rosario.

The remainder of the field for the Whitney, from the rail out, is Tapwrit (John Velazquez); Backyard Heaven (Castellano); Dalmore (Santana); Discreet Lover (Manny Franco); Good Samaritan (Jose Ortiz); and McCraken (Brian Hernandez Jr.).

Diversify will share co-highweight of 124 pounds under the allowance conditions of the 1 1/8-mile Whitney along with Tapwrit, which means he must concede up to seven pounds to his competition including Mind Your Biscuits, whose ability to get nine furlongs is key to his chances on Saturday.

Mind Your Biscuits has never raced beyond a mile, but is coming off two of the best races of his career, a game victory over X Y Jet in the six-furlong Dubai Golden Shaheen and a second-place finish, beaten a nose by Bee Jersey, on June 9 in the Metropolitan Handicap.

“I’m as confident as I can be that he’ll get the distance,” said trainer Chad Summers. “He’s always shown me signs that he can do it and until I see for sure he can’t, I’m going to believe he can. The fact this race is weighted under allowance conditions, knowing we’d be getting seven pounds from a horse like Diversify, is a big reason we’re running and we plan to take advantage of the weight we get here.”

The Whitney is a Win and You’re In for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

Mike Welsch, Daily Racing Form

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.