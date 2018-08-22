Daily Racing Form: Thursday, August 23’s Race Of The Day—The Riskaverse Stakes

Dan Illman and Matt Bernier preview the $100,000 ninth race of the day at Saratoga Race Course.

Riskaverse Stakes

In Thursday’s Riskaverse Stakes, 11 horses will battle it out on the inner turf. Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman and Matt Bernier have the preview for the $100,000 race.

Daily Racing Form
Daily Racing Form

