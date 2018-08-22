In Thursday’s Riskaverse Stakes, 11 horses will battle it out on the inner turf. Daily Racing Form‘s Dan Illman and Matt Bernier have the preview for the $100,000 race.
Daily Racing Form: Thursday, August 23’s Race Of The Day—The Riskaverse Stakes
Dan Illman and Matt Bernier preview the $100,000 ninth race of the day at Saratoga Race Course.
